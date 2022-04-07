Critical Analysis: Karat Packaging (KRT) and Its Rivals

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 16.74 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.02

Karat Packaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karat Packaging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 116 669 791 40 2.47

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.89%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.