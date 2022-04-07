adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

