Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. Lennar has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Lennar by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

