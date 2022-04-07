Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.
SBUX stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 91,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
