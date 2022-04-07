Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

SBUX stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 91,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

