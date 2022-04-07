IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IRCP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

