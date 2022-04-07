IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
IRCP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Featured Stories
