Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 15.93.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
