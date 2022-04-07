Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 15.93.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.