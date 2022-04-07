Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $153.36 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,577. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

