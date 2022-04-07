Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

