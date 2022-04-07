Equitable Trust Co. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

MO stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

