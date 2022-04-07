Ieq Capital LLC Invests $2.24 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $19,794,000. Hillman Co. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $19,847,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

