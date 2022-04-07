Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.70 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

