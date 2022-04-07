Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 619 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $344.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.52. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

