Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $6,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.