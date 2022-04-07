Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 804 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

