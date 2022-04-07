Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.28 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

