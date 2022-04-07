Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

