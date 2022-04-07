Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

