TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.60

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 190363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.20 ($2.38).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £842.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

