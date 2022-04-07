MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.