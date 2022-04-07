Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

