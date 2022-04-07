Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $124,981. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

