NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

