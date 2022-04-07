Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $167.40 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

