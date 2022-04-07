Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,479 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

