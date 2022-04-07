Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

UBER stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

