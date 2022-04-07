PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $165,996.16 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PubMatic stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
