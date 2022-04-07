PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $165,996.16 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PubMatic stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

