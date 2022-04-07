Gary R. Maharaj Sells 4,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Surmodics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Surmodics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.