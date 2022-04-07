Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,200 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

