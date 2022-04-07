Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.
F5 stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F5 by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in F5 by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
