Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

F5 stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F5 by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in F5 by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.