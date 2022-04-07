Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01.

