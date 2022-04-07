Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

