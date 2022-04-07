Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,351 shares of company stock worth $12,568,237.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.