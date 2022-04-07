MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.67.

MKSI opened at $126.01 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.36.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

