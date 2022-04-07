Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.