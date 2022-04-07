Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.
FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.