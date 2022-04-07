Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.04. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. The company serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. It is also involved in financing business. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

