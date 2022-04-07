Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -16.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.04. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 154 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
