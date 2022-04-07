Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genenta Science.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTA. Maxim Group began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ GNTA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

