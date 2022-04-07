$310.65 Million in Sales Expected for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will announce $310.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.30 million and the highest is $323.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.