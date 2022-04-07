Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,663.50 ($21.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,661.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,616.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

