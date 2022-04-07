IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. IGas Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.90 ($0.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £463.95 ($608.46).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

