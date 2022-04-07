a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.25 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

