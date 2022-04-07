Diploma’s (DPLM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.96).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,614 ($34.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,656.17. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.95).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

