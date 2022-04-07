Diploma’s (DPLM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apr 7th, 2022

Diploma (LON:DPLMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.96).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,614 ($34.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,656.17. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.95).

Diploma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

