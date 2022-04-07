Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 11,274 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

