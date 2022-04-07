Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

NYSE:NTR opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

