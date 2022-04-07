Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enbridge by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

