Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.46.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $341.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.