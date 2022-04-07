Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 103,003 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 231.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $288.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.19 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

