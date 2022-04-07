Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 100,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.
- On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.
Shares of JELD stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
