Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 100,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.