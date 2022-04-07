Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.92.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $292.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.39. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $234.71 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

