Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NYSE CB opened at $212.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

