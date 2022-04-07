Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,765 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

